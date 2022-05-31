Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Slyvia Mbithi, a middle-aged Kenyan lady who works in Australia as a teacher, has exchanged vows with her 59-year-old mzungu lover.

She said ‘I do’ to the divorcee at a colorful wedding attended by friends and family.

Slyvia has been dating the man for quite some time before they solemnized their union.

She reportedly quit her teaching job in Thailand for the sake of her lover.

She was elated after walking down the aisle.

She said it was the best moment in her life and a dream come true.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.