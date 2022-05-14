Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 14 May 2022 – While the Kenyan police force is tainted with negative stories, a few cops in the service are committed to serving the public with a lot of passion.

This cop captured on camera controlling traffic along a busy road is a case in point.

He was clearing the traffic with a lot of passion, and you can tell that this is a job he feels happy doing every day.

Sadly, such cops are not promoted or recognized for their efforts.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.