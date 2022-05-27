Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – A concerned motorist has shared a video on TikTok showing a rogue police officer collecting a bribe at an accident scene.

The cop was controlling traffic at the scene and at the same time, collecting bribes from matatus.

Every matatu driver who passes through the road where the accident occurred is supposed to dish out a bribe of Ksh 50 to the rogue cops.

A Tiktoker shared the video and captioned it, “Haezi acha hiyo 50 bob ata kwa accident scene,”.

Watch the video.

