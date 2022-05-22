Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 22 May 2022 – Renowned content creator Catherine Kariuki, who goes by the name Fashionable StepMum, is officially off the market.

She exchanged vows with a rich city businessman identified as Kariuki in an invite-only wedding.

Their age gap is more than twenty years.

The stylish content creator has been dating Kariuki for quite some time but they recently decided to make their union official.

She is now legally married to Kariuki as a second wife.

She became popular after her interview that focused on the challenges younger women who date older men go through.

She narrated how her family and friends shunned her for falling in love with a man twice her age

Below is a photo of her husband or rather Mubaba.

Also, see more of her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.