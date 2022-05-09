Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap Leader Alfred Mutua made the right decision ditching ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is according to an opinion poll released a few hours after Mutua made the announcement, ditching Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

According to the opinion poll conducted online which sought to know whether or not Mutua made the right call to join Ruto, out of 4,345 total participants 92.2% voted ‘YES’ alleging that Mutua made the right decision to join Kenya Kwanza while the remaining 7.8% voted ‘NO’ claiming that Mutua made political miscalculations in joining hands to work with Ruto.

Mutua signed an agreement with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza on Sunday night after they were sidelined in Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja but the announcement was made on Monday.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader now believes William Ruto is the best bet to liberate Kenyans from the york of poverty.

“We (Maendeleo Chap Chap) are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” the Machakos Governor stated.

On the exit clause, he said the constitution guarantees freedom of association.

“You cannot force people to be in an association they are not respected in,” Mutua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.