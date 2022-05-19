Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 19 May 2022 – On Wednesday, a needy boy walked to Kangaru High School with a chicken while in the company of his mother, hoping to be admitted.

The boy hoped the school would accept the chicken as his mother continues to look for school fees.

However, they were turned away by the principal, forcing his mother to break into tears outside the school.

His photos went viral after they were shared online and caught the attention of Kenyans from all walks of life.

He can now afford to smile after well-wishers came to his rescue.

Kameme FM presenter Mzee Kiengei used his influence and managed to mobilize well-wishers among them Sicily Kariuki and Embu Senator Njeru Ndigwa.

Kiengei’s fans and personal friends also chipped in to help the boy continue with his education.

His school fees for four years has now been cleared as revealed by Kiengei and admitted to the school, thanks to the power of social media.

