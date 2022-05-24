Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – A married woman went berserk and decided to teach her husband’s side chick a lesson that she will never forget.

She stormed her apartment breathing fire and destroyed her car for trying to wreck her marriage.

She warned the side chick to stop messing up with married men by inscribing writings on her car’s body.

The photos have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some of the Netizens supported the married woman’s move, others called her out for being childish.

See the viral photos.

