Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – A married man is in police custody after he reportedly killed his mpango wa kando.

46-year-old Simon Maina, a father of three, is said to have strangled to death his 30-year-old girlfriend, Jackline Irungu, in her rental house in Ngurubani town on Tuesday night.

He then called some of his friends who reside in the town to notify them that he had killed Jackline and locked her up in the house before fleeing.

Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect after they got wind of the murder incident and smoked him from his hiding.

Mwea East Sub-county police commander said the suspect was arrested in Ngurubani town and is currently being held at Wanguru police station.

The suspect is a small-scale trader in the town.

He had an extra-marital affair with the deceased lady, who was also a trader in the town.

Below are photos of the late Jackline.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.