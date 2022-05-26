Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Silas Wanjeru, a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, has finally arrived in Karen to deliver the DP’s sculpture.

The 36-year-old man started the journey about a week ago with a wheelbarrow and said his undying love for the second in command made him travel for miles to deliver the gift.

He chose to transport the sculpture on a wheelbarrow, the symbol of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party headed by Ruto.

See photos of the artist outside Ruto’s residence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST