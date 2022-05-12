Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A victim of the so-called ‘mchele gang’ almost lost his life after he was drugged by a lady and left to die.

Sharing his story on Twitter, the victim revealed that his memory was wiped out after his drink was spiked.

He woke up in a hospital, only to find himself in a wheelchair.

He doesn’t remember what transpired that fateful day he was drugged.

He posted scary photos taken when he was in the hospital and urged law enforcers to curb the menace.

This is what he tweeted.

