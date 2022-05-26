Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 26 May 2022 – A man who was high on a substance believed to be marijuana was placed in custody, after he attacked a police officer with a projectile, dislocating his left shoulder.

Police constable Eliud Misiko was walking back to the station after having lunch in his house when he was hit by a rock that sent him on the ground in pain.

The officer raised alarm leading to the arrest of the suspect Dennis Kibet, who appeared not bothered at all by his actions. Kibet, explained that he wanted to have a feeling of how hurling stones at a police station felt like.

Immediately after those remarks, one of the officers who had arrested him concluded the conversation by saying “hii ni bangi,” these are the effects of cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and upon conducting a body search, 10 rolls of bhang carefully concealed close to his privates were recovered.

He is currently a guest of the state facing two charges of assaulting a police officer and being in possession of narcotics.

