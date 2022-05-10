Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 May 2022 – A man who has been camping in a nightclub to prey on unsuspecting male patrons while disguised as a lady has been nabbed.

According to a social media user, a reveller picked him up at a club and took him home for a one-night stand, thinking he was a lady.

After arriving home, they engaged in foreplay and when he demanded sex, the cunning man who was disguised as a lady was hesitant, raising suspicion.

He refused to remove his trouser and insisted that he just wanted foreplay.

The victim discovered that he had been duped when he switched on the lights and saw the man’s ‘cassava’.

Shocked by the turn of events, he confronted him, leading to a fight.

He later handed him to a vigilante group to discipline him.

Here is a post by a social media user narrating the dramatic incident.

