Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – A man claiming to be a prophet stunned residents of Mlolongo after he performed a chapati ‘miracle’.

In the video, the alleged man of God, who was shirtless, is seen ordering chapatis from heaven while bragging that despite being a class 7 dropout, God has blessed him with special powers.

Residents who had gathered around waited with bated breath to see the miracle chapatis that the self-proclaimed prophet was talking about.

After performing the miracle for a few minutes, hot chapatis appeared from nowhere.

He even invited one of the people who had gathered around to taste the hot chapatis.

Is this not an ordinary conman who is fooling illiterate Kenyans.

Watch this video and be the judge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.