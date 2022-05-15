Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 15 May 2022 – A video has emerged showing a young man risking his life while walking along a busy road while drunk like a skunk.
The middle-aged man, who was almost turned into a zombie after overindulging in alcohol, is seen in the video staggering and trying to cross the busy road, oblivious of the danger that lay ahead.
Alcoholism is a major problem among Kenyan youth.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
