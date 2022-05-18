Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – The family of the late Rooney Rolex, a Form 1 student at Ringa boys in Homa Bay County, is crying for justice after he died under unclear circumstances.

Rooney is said to have lost consciousness when Form 1 students were being admitted to school after he was hit by a blunt metal used to erect the tents.

The school did not communicate to the family for nearly two weeks, only for them to receive the sad news that he had been admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital after his condition worsened.

He died 24 hours later.

His head was swollen and also had a cut on the back of his head.

The school is trying to hide the cause of his death.

Below is a post by a Facebook user on the unfortunate incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.