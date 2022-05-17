Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – A Civil Engineering student identified as Oromidayo is said to have lost his life after marathon sex with his girlfriend.

The deceased student from Polytechnic of Ibadan in Nigeria reportedly went to his hostel in the company of his girlfriend Alamide after the exams were cancelled by the college’s management.

Both students allegedly took sex-enhancing drugs and engaged in a steamy session.

They reportedly went for 11 rounds during the marathon sex.

Sadly, Oromidayo collapsed and died after sex.

He was found dead in his room by his college mates while his girlfriend was found lying on the bed unconscious.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is currently being attended to.

According to reports, she is in a coma and has less than 5% chance of survival.

Below are photos of the deceased student and his girlfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.