Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – Residents of Stima Line Estate in Mazembe, Nakuru, on Monday woke up to the shocking death of a man who climbed an electric pole and electrocuted himself.

The deceased, identified as Peter Karanja, 30, is said to have deliberately touched a high-voltage power line and was electrocuted.

He had left his house in a hurry without telling his wife where he was going.

The couple’s home is about 300 metres from where he was found dead.

His wife was alerted later that he had been found dead.

The man was reportedly depressed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.