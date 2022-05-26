Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Our Detectives on routine duties met Mama Pishori, who is one of our biggest followers, busy at work at Top Grade Rice Millers in Mwea, along the Nairobi-Embu highway.

Mama Pishori whose real name is Monica, took advantage of our exclusive coverage on how men’s drinks were being spiked in popular joints across the country, in what is locally known as ‘Kuwekewa Pishori,’ to advertise her business.

As a caring and responsive institution that appreciates the feedback we receive from our followers from across the country and beyond, we visited Monica to appreciate her for her support.

And yes we have approved Monica’s rice as 100% pure pishori rice and encourage our readership using the Embu-Nairobi Highway to visit Top Grade Rice Millers and promote our local farmers.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.