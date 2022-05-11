Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, 11 May 2022 – A parliamentary aspirant has taken to social media to air his grievances after he was short-changed by UDA party officials.

Rodgers Kulali was set to vie for Lugari parliamentary seat on the UDA ticket and after paying nomination fees, he was called when the nomination process was taking place and informed that the officials had decided to choose the aspirant who will fly the party ticket using consensus.

However, the aspirants did not agree after the consensus, prompting the officials to use opinion polls to settle the matter.

Rodgers was leading in the opinion polls but the party officials gave the nomination certificate to his opponent.

He alleged that he is the one who introduced UDA in Lugari and used more than Ksh 3.8 million to popularize the party, only for him to be short-changed.

He is currently broke and depressed.

This is what he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.