Friday, May 13, 2022 – Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has insisted that the Gunners are still in the top four race of the Premier League despite losing 3-0 to Tottenham.

Two goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min’s second-half effort on Thursday night, May 12, reduced the hopes of Arsenal clinching top four with both teams separated by just one point.

But Arteta says there’s still hope and he doesn’t blame his players but rather the referee Paul Tierney.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: “I have already picked them up (referring to his players).

“This game is history and all our focus is Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle. I told them I was so proud of them and if we do what we did in the first half an hour here, we will be fine against Newcastle.

“I worry a lot about today. I really, really worry about today, but I don’t worry about the performance of my players. I want to be where we deserve to be.”

In another interview with Sky sports, he said;

“If I say what I think I am suspended for six months,”

“I don’t know how to lie so I prefer not to say what I think. I cannot say what I think.

“I want the referees to come in front of the camera and explain his decisions. It’s a shame because such a beautiful game was destroyed today.

“I am not unhappy with my players. I am proud of my players. The decision was made. We can’t change it. The referee has to make a decision in football.”