Saturday, 21 May 2022 – Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell, 63, is dating a 21-year-old model.

The author met the young man at a Fashion Week show this spring, and since then, according to a socialite source, “she’s been taking him everywhere”.

The source told Page Six that the model has dark eyes and tousled hair.

A friend of Bushnell also confirmed that she’s been “talking to” the stud (“that’s what they call it now,” the friend added, helpfully), but that she’s also being pursued by a 91-year-old suitor in a curious May-December love triangle in which Bushnell plays both the May and December.

Bushnell was formerly married to New York City Ballet principal Charles Askegard (10 years younger than her) from 2002 until 2012.

She’s also dated Spin publisher and Penthouse heir Bob Guccione Jr., Sen. Al D’Amato, Talk magazine co-founder (and allegedly the inspiration for the “SATC” character Mr. Big) Ron Galotti, model Michael Bergin and British venture capitalist Stephen Morris.