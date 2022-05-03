Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 06 May 2022 – A supermarket owner was left counting losses after three women walked in like normal shoppers and stole some items from the shelves before stuffing them in their underwears.

In the CCTV footage shared online, the cunning women are seen moving around the supermarket with trollies while pretending that they are shopping for different items.

After picking up several items, they went to a secluded place in the supermarket and after confirming that no one was seeing them, they stuffed the items in their undergarments.

They then walked out of the supermarket with the stolen items without raising eyebrows.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.