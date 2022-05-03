Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 13 May 2022 – A bar manager is recuperating at a Migori hospital after three patrons attacked him last night leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

Oscar Omondi, 28, the manager of Azimio bar in Karangi, Migori county, was attacked by three machete-wielding revelers as he was closing the bar after he prevented them from leaving for the night with a newly employed bar waitress.

Omondi, who was concerned with the high turnover of waitresses at his place of work who had eloped with revelers, was determined not to let the current one go. However, he didn’t know that the three were armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons.

The trio had patronized the bar for the better part of the evening and would occasionally steal glances at the 22-year-old voluptuous damsel, as she swaggered from one table to another serving thirsty revelers. Unbeknownst to them, the bar manager had taken note of their eye movements following the babe around and the witty remarks that would follow.

Despite finishing their drinks an hour before the closing time, the trio hanged around the bar like hungry wolves on the prowl, further exacerbating the unpleasant situation.

Immediately he spoiled their plans an hour later at around midnight, they descended on him with machetes, knives and clubs before breaking into the counter and making away with an unspecified amount of money.

Detectives based in Migori have launched a manhunt for the suspects, who are well known by the locals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.