Universal Basic Income (UBI) Project

POSITION: Field Officer (25 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 30th May 2022

LOCATION: Nairobi

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: The position is open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision-makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: A universal basic income (UBI) is a recurring, unconditional cash transfer sized to meet basic needs and paid to all members of society. Proponents argue that a UBI has the potential to eliminate extreme poverty and to counteract the harmful effects of rising inequality in wealthier countries. The objective of the project is to test the hypothesis that a universal basic income is an effective way to eliminate extreme global poverty. This is a central policy question currently being debated in several emerging markets, both in developed and developing countries and is also highly relevant for foreign aid policy. In addition to informing policy debates over the adoption of a UBI, our study design will also let us address two deeper conceptual questions about the design of social protection in the emerging markets. IPA is partnering with giving Directly which is already involved in delivering cash transfers as part of two large-scale randomized controlled trials – one on the general equilibrium effects of cash transfers, and one on the role of aspirations.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will primarily be responsible for the collection of high-quality data via phone surveys. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Phone Data collection on SurveyCTO: Piloting surveys and actual phone data collection. • Assist with translations of surveys into local languages

Interacting with respondents and project partners with the highest level of integrity and understanding.

Ensure that data integrity is always maintained and minimize errors in data collection and transmission by rigorously following the study protocol.

Creating and sustaining a positive relationship with the study respondents.

Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including keeping logs of work accomplished and callbacks as assigned by SFO and the UBI management.

Providing study management team with regular feedback on data collection activities. • Other tasks assigned by the SFO/FM/RA.

Qualification/Experirnce

A minimum of one (1) year of experience in a similar role with a diploma in social sciences or related field; a university degree is an added advantage.

Experience conducting quantitative data collection.

Prior experience conducting phone surveys is very desirable.

Detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and comfortable discussing sensitive issues. • Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent oral and written communication in English and Swahili.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Basic computing knowledge and skills – Mandatory.

Luo and Kipsigis speakers are preferred.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer– UBI Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.