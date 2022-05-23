Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





POSITION: Field Officer (23 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 23rd May 2022

LOCATION: Turkana and Garissa

DURATION: 1 Month

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: The position is open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision-makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The research seeks to find out how service delivery affects host community willingness to share public services with refugees, in what ways this varies by real and perceived levels of scarcity within sectors and how service delivery shocks such as a pandemic impact willingness to share services. The plan is to analyze how changes in perceptions of access to and quality of services, particularly the education sector and the labor market affect host citizen attitudes towards refugees in localities. Data collection will be done with communities around Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps – localities near refugee camps.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will be primarily responsible for collection of high-quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Completing the main survey and any other survey(s) the PIs may come up with.

Ensuring data collected is of high quality.

Uploading data to the server daily for finalized forms.

Get informed consent from study participants.

Collect data from respondents with strict adherence to the SOP.

Ensure proper storage and handling of IPAK equipment such as tablets and power banks.

Report to the SFO on work assignment.

Provide useful feedback on survey and other work-related activities.

Meeting daily set target.

Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with team members. • Any other duties assigned by the SFO.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of a diploma in Social Sciences or related fields. A university degree is an added advantage. • Excellent verbal communication skills with fluency in the local languages spoken in the study areas. • Well organized, detail-oriented, excellent listening skills.

Experience in using surveyCTO for data collection

Proven ability to exercise discretion in dealing with confidential or sensitive matters.

Ability to work under minimum supervision and as part of a team

Ability to stay and work comfortably in the study regions

Must have good planning and organizational skills.

Capability to exercise honesty, trustworthiness, and HIGH INTEGRITY.

Willingness to stay and work comfortably in the specific study sub-counties during the data collection exercise

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.

DISCLAIMER: The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of the work being performed by the Field Officer– r-HOC Project. The statements are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all possible duties, tasks, and responsibilities. Management reserves the right to amend and change responsibilities to meet organizational needs as necessary. Please note that IPA will never request any form of payment from an applicant. Applicants are encouraged to confirm the information listed above with IPA.