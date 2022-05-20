Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





RANGERS (CPSB 15)

NUMBER OF VACANCIES: TWENTY (20)

SALARY: KSHS 14,610×510-15,120×550-15,670×580-16,250p.m

TERMS OF SERVICE: THREE (3) YEAR CONTRACT



Responsibilities.

i. To enforce all County/regulation and other relevant Act of National Assembly.

ii. To maintain law and order during the County Government functions

iii. To maintain self-discipline as contained in the enforcement code of

regulation/standing orders.

iv. To detect and prevent crime/offence against County Laws and Regulations and other relevant Acts,

v. Provide security to County institutions and installation or/and any assignment that may be given to you by Laikipia County Government Authorities.



Requirements

i. Be a resident of Laikipia

ii. Resident of the area adjacent to Laikipia National Reserve will have an added advantage.

iii. Worked as an NPR.

iv. Be compliant with the requirements of chapter 6 of the constitution.

How To Apply

Applications complete with a detailed resume, a copy of the National Identity card, copies of academic/professional certificates, and other testimonials should be sent to:

The Secretary

Laikipia County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52-20300

NYAHURURU

To be considered your application must be received on or before 27th May, 2022.





Note:

a) Any communication from the County Public Service Board shall be through

Cell phone No: 0715052052

b) The County Public Service Board does not charge for recruitment. Any request for payment should be reported to the Police or the County Public Service Board on the number: 0715052052

c) The County Government of Laikipia is an equal opportunity employer.

d) Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

e) Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted by the Board.