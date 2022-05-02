Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – It was not a lucky day for these two women who went to a supermarket and stole some items, not knowing that they were being recorded on CCTV cameras.

The cunning women picked the items from the shelves and stuffed them in their undergarments and just when they were exiting the supermarket, they were busted by the guards.

A video shared online shows the women being ordered to demonstrate how they stuffed the stolen items in their undergarments after they were caught.

They seem to be experienced shoplifters.

Check this out.

