Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Two sisters almost mistakenly married the wrong grooms due to a mix-up in the dark, after a power failure at their wedding ceremony in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, India.

According to Times of India, three grooms, Rahul of Khirakhedi village, Bhola and Ganesh from Dangwada village arrived at Rameshlal Relot’s house to marry his three daughters, Nikita, Karishma, and Komal, on the same day at the same venue last Thursday.

Nikita was to be married to Bhola while Karishma’s wedding was fixed with Ganesh.

At the auspicious moment, the three brides went into a room with family members to perform the ‘Mai Mata Pooja’ ritual, where Nikita and Karishma, got exchanged.

The brides were said to have performed some of the rituals with the wrong grooms.

The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses with ghoonghat covering their faces.

However, family members quickly realized the blunder right before the custom of seven circumambulations (saat phere), when the power supply returned.

The priests re-chanted some mantras and got the brides and grooms to re-take their vows to set things right.

“As soon as they came out of the room, the family members identified the mistake in some light and immediately fixed it. The priest performed the seven vows ceremony with the right match of bride and groom,” said a villager, Lakhan Patela.