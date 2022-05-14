Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





ACRE Project

POSITION:Field Officer (14 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 18th May 2022

LOCATION: Busia, Machakos and Embu

DURATION: 2.5 Months

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: The position is open to local Kenyan hires only

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems. In close partnership with decision-makers — the policymakers, practitioners, investors, and donors working with the poor around the world — IPA designs and evaluates potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations, the most rigorous evaluation method available. We also mobilize and support these decision-makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: The ACRE Africa, in partnership with the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO), is implementing a development project, “Improving agricultural productivity and resilience with satellite and cell phone imagery to scale climate-smart crop insurance”. The broad objective of the project is to provide ACRE and KALRO with insights that will help them improve the current poor performance of existing insurance solutions by reducing basis risks, better protecting farmers against climatic hazards, and helping them overcome barriers to investing in resilience technologies. The project also aims to provide a product that is gender-responsive, reducing risk exposure and enhancing resilience for both women and men. To generate evidence on the costs and benefits of their approach, the project will be partnering with the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Wageningen University, and Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) to conduct an impact evaluation.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will be primarily responsible for the collection of high-quality data. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the team members

Participating in staff training and making efforts to improve one’s capacity

Data collection includes conducting in-person with randomly selected respondents and providing feedback on Survey CTO programming, assisting in survey translations if needed.

When not conducting interviews: conscientious performance of other duties (interview debriefing, daily update reports, following up on scheduled appointments, etc.)

Completion of set target interviews each day in a timely manner

Interact with team members and respondents with the highest level of integrity and understanding

Ensure respondents feel comfortable and safe, and that their confidentiality is protected

Ensure data integrity is always maintained and strict adherence to the data quality protocols

Networking with the different components of the project and reporting appropriately

Other tasks as assigned by management.

Qualifications:

Minimum of a diploma in Social Sciences from a recognized learning institution; A University degree is an added advantage.

At least one year of research experience in quantitative data collection.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Previous experience in survey administration using mobile data collection tools, for example ODK, and SurveyCTO.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Flexible, self-motivated, and able to manage multiple tasks efficiently.

Excellent verbal communication skills in English and Swahili.

Prior experience conducting surveys among farmers will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.