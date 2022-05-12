Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



POSITION: Field Officer (12 positions)

REPORTING TO: Senior Field Officer

START DATE: 6th June 2022

LOCATION: Ndaragwa

DURATION: 9 Months

DEADLINE: Applications reviewed on a rolling basis

ELIGIBILITY: The position open to local Kenyan hires only

About the Project: Expanding household and business access to finance is a central topic in development economics. We will evaluate financing contracts which may lead to both high demand and successful completion of contracts. We focus on loans where the asset being financed is used as collateral. These new asset-collateralized loans (NACLs), such as mortgages and car loans are uncommon in the developing world. Our study will explore the mechanisms by which NACLs encourage take-up and repayment so that better policy decisions can be made regarding programs to expand their use. It will compare NACLs both to standard collateralized loans (SACLs, where the collateral is an existing asset already owned by the borrower) and to layaway savings plans and a hybrid layaway loan plan. The objective of this project is to understand whether and why new asset-collateralized loans—loans where the very asset being purchased is used as collateral—increase loan take-up while controlling default.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Senior Field Officer within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies and procedures will primarily be responsible for the collection of high-quality in the field. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Senior Field Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Successfully working in a team and avoiding/minimizing conflicts with the rest of the team members

Participating in staff training and making efforts to improve on one’s capacity

Data collection which includes conducting in-person with randomly selected respondents and providing feedback on Survey CTO programming, assisting in survey translations if needed.

When not conducting interviews: conscientious performance of other duties (interview debriefing, daily update reports, following up on scheduled appointments, etc.)

Completion of set target interviews each day in a timely manner

Interact with team members and respondents with the highest level of integrity and understanding

Ensure respondents feel comfortable and safe, and that their confidentiality is protected

Ensure data integrity is always maintained and strict adherence to the data quality protocols

Networking with the different components of the project and reporting appropriately

Ensure that the different interventions and incentives are delivered to the respondents

Other tasks as assigned by management.

Qualifications:

A minimum of one (1) year of experience in a similar role with a diploma in social sciences or related field; a university degree is an added advantage.

Experience conducting quantitative data collection.

Prior experience conducting phone surveys is very desirable.

Detail-oriented, excellent listening skills, and comfortable discussing sensitive issues.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent oral and written communication in English and Swahili.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Basic computing knowledge and skills – Mandatory.

How to Apply

Please click here to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview. Applicants are encouraged to apply early, as applications will be reviewed on a ROLLING BASIS.