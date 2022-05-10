Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with luring his 10 year old cousin off the road to the woods where he sexually assaulted and then killed her.

Carson Peters Berger is accused of killing his cousin, Lily Peters, in northwestern Wisconsin, USA a criminal complaint released Friday, May 6.

He was charged on April 27 in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 in the death of Peters, whose disappearance in the town of Chippewa Falls resulted in a huge capital intensive manhunt by the police.

Judge Benjamin Lane initially sealed the criminal complaint but decided at a hearing on Thursday to release a redacted version in response to media requests.

The criminal complaint revealed that the boy returned to the scene of crime after allegedly killing the girl so he could better hide the girls body by covering her with leaves.

According to the criminal complaint, Lily was reported missing on the evening of April 24 after she failed to return from visiting her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Police found her body the next morning.

Peters-Berger told the police that he was riding his hoverboard alongside Lily on a trail in Chippewa Falls and that he intended to rape and kill her, according to the complaint.

He asked Lily to leave the trail and explore the woods with him, then assaulted her, according to the complaint.

The complaint reveals how Peter ‘became scared’ and left the scene, but later returned to cover Lily’s body with leaves.

Peters-Berger remains in custody on $1 million bail. He’s considered an adult in the criminal justice system but his attorneys could ask Lane to waive the case into juvenile court. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 24.

In another development, it has been revealed that the boy is the son of a convicted pedophile, Adam Berger, a 37 year old man who spent three years in jail after being caught with a stash of pornographic images of young girls on his phone.

The 10 pornographic photos showed very young girls spreading their legs according to the DailyMail.. Like her cousin, 10-year-old Lily was the product of a broken home and lived with her father Alex who has a string of convictions for drug and alcohol offenses including several Driving Under Influence crimes.

Berger’s son Carson Peters-Berger, 14, is now facing a possible life sentence .