Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – Content creator Murugi Munyi, popularly known as Yummy Mummy, spent over Ksh 500,000 on liposuction two months ago.

Speaking to Massawe Jappani after the successful surgery process, the popular content creator said doctors got 8.7 liters of fat from her back and stomach.

Some fans accused her of going the extra mile to impress her husband Zach, who was caught up in a cheating scandal.

Below are photos of Yummy Mummy flaunting her new body after liposuction.

