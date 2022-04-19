Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, has opened up on his daily meetings with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August election.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua revealed that he meets and holds talks with Ruto on daily basis and their conversations revolve around solutions to problems facing the people of Mt Kenya.

According to Gachagua, they have extensively discussed how to salvage the dwindling fortunes of Mt Kenya people especially when it comes to businesses, tea, coffee, miraa, milk, and rice farming.

He noted that the people of Mt Kenya are paranoid about evictions, demolitions, and destruction of their businesses.

The Ruto-allied MP faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government for destabilising the region by destroying its businesses.

“We have discussed with William Ruto that the Mt Kenya people are paranoid about demolitions and evictions. They feel very pained when their businesses are demolished,” he explained, adding that they have since agreed this would be a thing of the past.”

“We have agreed that his government will not demolish what our people have built, it will not evict them at night, and we have agreed that it will provide resources and cheap credit to them,” stated Gachagua.

The Mathira legislator further explained that the people of Mt Kenya have suffered enough under the Jubilee administration, adding that most of their businesses have been deliberately destroyed to weaken them.

“If you go through the newspapers, you will find up to sixteen pages of properties and goods being auctioned, most of these properties belong to the people of Mt Kenya,” he remarked.

“If you look at the people with pending bills at the National Youth Service (NYS), KURA, KERRA, the national government, and at county levels, they are our people. They have not been paid for years and this has weakened their businesses.”

Gachagua stated that it was painful that the people of Mt Kenya had to endure such suffering, yet they have the presidency that is supposed to protect them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.