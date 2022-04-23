Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – The family of the former President, the late Mwai Kibaki, ensured that he never interacted with politicians and members of the public for the last 2 years until his death yesterday.

According to National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, the late president’s family restricted visitors owing to the ongoing pandemic.

“For the last six months, he spent most of his time with his family. Obviously, at his age, the vulnerabilities were much more and we understood that he doesn’t require a lot of interaction.”

“We all provided that protection because when he saw people, he was eager to meet them. He spent most of his time in Muthaiga keeping up with his appointments with the doctors. He has rested a happy man,” he disclosed.

During Kibaki’s battle with illness, only his inner circle were kept abreast of his progress and whereabouts, not even the inquisitive media knew where he was.

His family ensured that unlike the past few years, his health and admission was kept private, with only close family members and friends allowed to visit him.

Prior to his death, Kibaki’s absence from the public space after his retirement saw numerous false reports shared online with his family and private secretary, Ngari Gituku often rubbishing the claims.

