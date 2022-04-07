Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi was vindicated yesterday after ODM leader Raila Odinga bowed to pressure from President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint his former CS Raphael Tuju as the Executive Director of the Azimio La Umoja Secretariat.

According to sources, Raila appointed Tuju to please Uhuru and nothing more.

During the Jubilee National Delegates Convention at KICC, the Head of State pleaded with Raila to adopt Tuju and to assist him should he harbour political ambitions.

“Baba, Tuju is our man in Jubilee, if there is a position he is seeking, [even you, ODM] help him out. Help him, let him not be in the cold.

“You, Joho, I’ve delegated that responsibility to you,” said Uhuru to a nodding Odinga, who had minutes earlier been formally approved by ODM for the presidency in the August 9 General Election.

At the same time, the president asked Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, who is the ODM deputy party leader to hold his hand.

Mudavadi is on record countless times urging people not to elect Raila because he would be a ‘remote-controlled president’

According to the ANC Leader, Uhuru will be controlling Raila with a remote and will literally be the one running the country if Baba is elected president.

And by appointing Tuju, Raila just confirmed Mudavadi’s fears.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.