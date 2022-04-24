Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has stepped up the onslaught against the Jubilee Party, revealing the rot in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

Speaking during a political show at a local TV station, Rigathi claimed that he has a friend whose wife is vying for an MCA seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

However, her experience when she went to be vetted was despicable.

According to Gachagua, who is among the Deputy President William Ruto’s strongmen in Mt. Kenya, the Jubilee honchos called her to a hotel to be vetted, and allegedly, the vetting extended to 2 AM, something that didn’t sit well with Rigathi’s furious friend.

While downplaying accusations that the recently concluded United Democratic Alliance party primaries experienced low voter turnout, Rigathi argued that instead of Jubilee criticising, they should also conduct their own exercise.

He boasted that they are better off than the Jubilee Party which vets candidates in hotels instead of conducting nomination exercises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.