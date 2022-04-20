Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies have trained their guns on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of betraying their boss in the Azimio– One Kenya Alliance deal.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the lieutenants led by Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr., Makueni MP Dan Maanzo and Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, said Uhuru betrayed Kalonzo when he joined the Azimio coalition last month.

Mutula said before Kalonzo joined Azimio he signed a deal with Uhuru at State House, who assured him that he will be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

However, after Kalonzo joined the Raila’s led coalition, Uhuru backtracked the deal.

The leaders stated that it was the greatest act of betrayal for Uhuru and Raila to make it appear as if the running mate race was open when they had already sealed a deal with Kalonzo to occupy the position.

They said that the Ukambani region will boycott the presidential election if Kalonzo is not named running mate.

