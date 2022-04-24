Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 24, 2022 – Jimmy Kibaki and his siblings learnt of their father’s death Friday morning, just minutes after the late President Mwai Kibaki passed away.

Immediately after his demise, doctors who were attending to the former President notified the family members who summoned each other.

Jimmy was holed up in a meeting around Nairobi CBD when he learnt of his father’s death.

He was also informed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had been briefed and was preparing to address the nation at the State House.

Upon receiving the sad news, Jimmy dashed out of the meeting like a mad man without leaving a message nor informing those in attendance where he was heading to.

He was rushed to a hospital in Nairobi where his father was admitted. His siblings were also allowed to view their father’s body prior to Uhuru’s address.

At that time, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Chief of Defence Forces, Robert Kibochi, had already discussed plans and arrangements for Kibaki’s State Funeral.

The Head of State was also waiting for his handlers to prepare a detailed speech on his predecessor’s death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.