Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has announced that he will cut short his trip to the United States and is expected to jet into the country on Wednesday morning.

Raila flew to the United States on Friday last week, hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the death of retired President Mwai Kibaki.

During a town hall meeting with Kenyans living in the US in Washington DC on Sunday, Raila reflected on his previous tour of the state in February 2020, noting that it coincided with the demise of Kenya’s second president, Daniel Arap Moi.

“I’m very delighted to be back again in Washington DC. The last time I was here was in 2020 during the Power Breakfast alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta. At the time former President Moi had passed away.”

“Uhuru rushed back to the country leaving me here. I travelled to Addis Ababa before going back to Kenya. Then shortly after the pandemic hit.”

“At times, it has not been possible to come back till now. As fate would have it, as I planned to come back, the third president, Mwai Kibaki passed away. So I will be forced to cut short my trip in order to bury the former President,” he detailed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST