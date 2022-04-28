Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 28, 2022 – As the campaigns and lobbying for the running mate slots intensifies, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has received a career threatening blow after a supporter of Deputy President William Ruto rejected her for the running mate position.

Venting on social media, Mumbi Mbui, a well-known and prominent supporter of Ruto based in the United Kingdom, told the DP to forget the Presidency if he dares pick Waiguru as his running mate.

According to Mbui, Waiguru will taint Ruto’s candidature and will turn the DP into a laughing stock.

She noted that Waiguru had corruption baggage which had been forgotten, and having her as Ruto’s running-mate will resurrect this.

“A Ruto/Waiguru ticket will be the laughing stock in Kenya.”

“There are some spirits we are trying to lay down to rest.”

“Let’s not wake them up. Kindly. Don’t think about it,” stated Mumbi Mbui.

This comes even as Ruto is seriously considering picking Waiguru as his running mate ahead of the IEBC deadline of May 16th.

Others being considered for the position include Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and his Kiharu counterpart, Ndindi Nyoro.

The Kenyan DAILY POST