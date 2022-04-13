Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 14, 2022 – A United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant from Bungoma County has threatened Deputy President William Ruto with dire consequences if he fails to refund the money he paid as nomination fees.

Zachariah Baraza, who was looking forward to becoming the next Bungoma County Governor, is demanding a refund of Sh 500,000 he paid as nomination fees after Ruto and Kenya Kwanza Alliance team endorsed his opponent, Kenneth Lusaka, for the seat.

Ruto and his team asked Baraza to shelve his interest in contesting for Bungoma County’s top seat and back his opponent who is also the Senate Speaker.

Addressing the press in Bungoma County on Wednesday, Baraza said that he wants to use the refund to renovate a public school in Bungoma County, which is in a bad state.

Baraza further gave Ruto just seven days to refund the money in full or face dire consequences.

