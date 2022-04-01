Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused ODM Leader Raila Odinga of being insincere in his plan to fight corruption.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto said it is laughable that Raila is promising to fight corruption when he is the biggest beneficiary of it in Kenya.

“How will you fight corruption? You are the biggest beneficiary of corruption in Kenya and the money you are using in the campaign is stolen from Kenyans,” he said.

According to the DP, Raila’s team had forced governors to use devolution money in his campaigns.

“The people campaigning with you have stolen from the sick people. They have stolen money from Kenya Medical and Supplies Agency (KEMSA) and they are financing your campaign,” he said.

“You are running a ‘dry-cleaner’ for governors who have stolen from poor Kenyans and then you dare lecture us on corruption,” he said.

DP Ruto asked Mr. Odinga to sell his lies to other people but not Kenyans.

“You have no ground, you have no plan and the only group with a plan to fight corruption is Kenya Kwanza because we are going to operationalise the Judiciary Fund,” he said.

He said his government will allow the offices of the public prosecutor and director of criminal investigations to have independent budgets to fight corruption.

“We shall build institutions to fight corruption but not do these small things you are telling us that you want to do,” DP Ruto said.

He said Mr. Odinga has been sanitising corruption and remains a product of corruption.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.