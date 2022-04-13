Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – An adventure lover has shared videos of a little-known site in Njoro, Nakuru County that is shrouded in mystery.

When you walk on the said site, you feel like the ground is swallowing you.

She shared the videos on social media at the unique site and wrote, ‘’I visited a very scary physical feature in Njoro, Nakuru county last weekend. The ground feels like you’re stepping on dough.

There’s the fear of the ground opening up and swallowing you, but history says nothing like that has ever happened, and even cows that weigh more than men graze on this twisty piece of land.

This is a must-see for adventure lovers. You’ll be scared as your mind tries to adjust from the usual solid ground to this piece of mystery’’.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.