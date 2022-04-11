Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – America rapper, Kodak Black, publicly made a move to woo Jada Pinkett Smith because he thinks she would be happier with him than her husband, Will Smith.

Speaking in a bizarre Instagram Live video, the 24-year-old rapper said Jada, 50, was ‘out of pocket’ and urged her to ‘come f*** with me’ at the start of his video.

He also seemed to criticize her for staying married to Will Smith, 53, while reacting to her admission about carrying on a relationship with another man while she was married to the Oscar winner.

‘That s*** you doing ain’t real, bro. You got a n***a who love you,’ he said.

He added that Will had ‘been with you all the years,’ before urging her to ‘Come f*** with Kodak.’

‘That’s what you need to do, ’cause you just on some bulls***,’ he continued, adding that she didn’t ‘deserve Will Smith.’

‘You deserve me!’ he said.

Kodak also appeared to criticize Jada’s late friend, the rapper Tupac Shakur.

He said that Tupac was ‘gangster’ enough compared to himself and seemed to shade him for attending the Baltimore School for the Arts, which was where he met Jada, who was also a student there.

‘Long live that boy Tupac, God bless his soul,’ he began, before saying that ‘Tupac wasn’t all the way cut, wasn’t all the way gangster his whole life.’

He mentioned that the legendary rapper went to ‘school,’ and Kodak criticized him for ‘dancing.’

The Zeze rapper appeared to suggest that Jada’s remembrances of her departed friend were a betrayal to her husband, whom he complimented.

‘So stop playing Will Smith like that,’ he said. ‘Will Smith a stand-up man with integrity. He knows who he is.’

Jada and Will Smith have been in the news since late last month after Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke referencing Jada’s shaved head, which is an attempt to cover up bald patches from alopecia.

The attack was widely condemned, and the Academy has since banned Will from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years after he had already resigned from the organization.

A 2018 clip from Jada’s Red Table Talk show recently surfaced online. In the video, Jada confessed to her husband that she ‘never wanted to get married.’

According to Mail Online, the couple decided to tie the knot to appease her mother after she got pregnant with her first child Jaden, but Jada and Will both later agreed that marriage was ‘the right call’ for them.