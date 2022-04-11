Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Kiambu County Governor, James Nyoro, has castigated Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for criticising President Uhuru Kenyatta over this year’s budget for the country.

Ruto and his lieutenants have vowed to reject the 2022-23 budget, saying it imposes taxes on basic commodities at a time Kenyans are struggling to put food on the table.

“That budget that wants to increase the prices of Unga, bread and cooking oil, we will oppose it,” Ruto said in Kiambaa on Sunday.

But in a rejoinder, Nyoro who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, urged Ruto and his coterie to prepare their budget instead of throwing tantrums.

“Stop telling Kenyans you’ll lower the budget when you take over. Write yours and bring it for comparison so we can see if you will help us when. We elect you as our fifth president,” Nyoro stated.

