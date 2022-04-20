Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga lost his cool on Monday after he insulted his supporters with unprintable adjectives as he campaigned for Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga for the gubernatorial seat.

Speaking in Nyasore Village in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency during the burial of Kenya’s Ambassador to Qatar Paddy Ahenda, the ODM leader said there is nothing wrong with Wanga’s candidature.

This is after Homa Bay residents accused Wanga of being an outsider, having been born in Kisumu County, and that she does not understand the problems in Homa Bay.

But the ODM Leader defended Wanga, saying women should not be denied democratic right simply because they were born at a different place from where they got married.

He insulted those opposed to Gladys Wanga’s bid and supporting former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero that they are foolish like their mothers.

“Jok moko wacho ni mano (Wanga) ng’ama ne onyuol Kano, kasto okende lokani. Mano ng’ama ofuwo kamin mare,” the ODM leader said.

Loosely translated to ” Some people say Wanga was born in Kano [which is not in Homa Bay County], and she now wants to run for Governor in Homa Bay County. Those who are opposing her candidature based on that thinking are as foolish as their mothers.”

Wanga was born and raised in Kano, Muhoroni Constituency in Kisumu County, but is married in Rangwe Constituency, Homa Bay County.

“We shouldn’t discriminate against any aspirant because they are not natives of the counties that they’re seeking votes in. Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay or Migori counties belong to one people. Let’s reject division efforts by our detractors,” Raila added.

ODM handed Wanga a direct ticket to contest for Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in the upcoming August 9th General Election to the utter disappointment of Evans Kidero, who was also eying the same ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.