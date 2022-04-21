Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 21 April 2022 – Two suspects who were involved in the brutal murder of Joel Juma, the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student murdered two days ago, have been arrested by DCI sleuths.

Following a manhunt launched after the murder of the 4th-year Industrial Chemistry student, the undercover agents seized Joseph Muchiri, alias Agent, 22, and Paul Mbatha, 20, this morning.

Their arrest followed a detailed forensic analysis of the scene conducted by Crime Scene experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, leading the detectives to the identity of the suspects.

The first suspect was seized from his hideout in Kiandutu, Thika town, while the second was arrested in Gachororo, Juja area, as he tried to escape our dragnet that had been extended to Murang’a County.

The seasoned crime busters are closing in on the third suspect and efforts to find him dead or alive are at advanced stages.

Joel Juma, who was at the apex of his undergraduate studies, met his death in the most callous manner, after three men accosted him and his girlfriend as they were headed for a friend’s house to seek revision materials.

In the 2am incident that engulfed the JKUAT fraternity and its environs in a somber mood, special teams of detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) were dispatched yesterday to augment the Juja based detectives in a manhunt for the bloodthirsty killers.

The thugs, who are part of a gang desperately escaping an ongoing operation in the larger Eastlands area, assumed that they had found a safe haven in Gachororo, but not anymore. A comprehensive operation to engage them tooth and nail is currently ongoing.

Muchiri alias ‘Agent’ and Mbatha, have since confessed to taking part in the murder and are being processed for arraignment, in strict compliance with the law.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.