Saturday, 02 April 2022 – Harrison Mutisya, the 43-year-old man who killed his wife in Machakos County was arrested on Friday after a botched suicide attempt.

He had booked himself into a room at a lodge in Mlolongo town after committing the heinous act, from where he allegedly consumed a pesticide, in what appeared to be an attempted suicide.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after the lodging attendant found him lying at the door with foam emanating from his mouth and nose.

Detectives arrested him after he gained consciousness and took him to Kitengela police station.

Mutisya spoke to the press after he was arrested and confessed that he killed his wife in self-defence.

He alleged that on the fateful night he killed his wife, she had attempted to stab him with a knife.

He accused his late wife of being very arrogant and stubborn.

Listen to him speaking to the press after he was arrested.

