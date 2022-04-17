Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has finally announced his next move after losing the just concluded UDA party primaries.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mwaura said it was time to heal the wounds and forge ahead in ensuring that Deputy President William Ruto succeeds his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, in the upcoming August 9 polls.

According to Mwaura, the party and the voice of the people were much greater than their self-interests.

“Joining hands with my competitor Simon Ng’ang’a today at Kist county tallying centre after he was declared winner of the Ruiru parliamentary seat that I hotly contested for. It’s now time to heal the deep wounds out of the party primaries and thus move forward towards the August General Election.”

“This is to ensure that the party remains united and focused towards our aim of ensuring that H.E Deputy President William Ruto becomes the 5th President of our great country. The party and its ideals are far much greater than any one of us. Putting God first, we shall win!! I thank you!” he stated.

Mwaura is among the big shots who lost in the UDA nominations that was conducted on Thursday 14th.

Ng’ang’a won the UDA ticket for the Ruiru Parliamentary seat by 4,688 votes against Senator Mwaura’s 2,428 votes.

Initially, Mwaura had rejected the results, claiming that the exercise was unfair and ought to be repeated, but has since accepted the outcome.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.