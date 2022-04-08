Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – A woman, who accidentally pressed a different button on a lottery vending machine after someone bumped into her, ended up winning $10million.

LaQuedra Edwards said she put $40 into a California Lottery Scratchers vending machine at a Vons supermarket in Tarzana, Los Angeles, and was about to pick the game she wanted.

But a “rude person” bumped into her and made her select a number she didn’t mean to choose, and the machine produced a $30 200X Scratchers ticket.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” said Edwards, according to the California Lottery on Wednesday, April 6.

Edwards recalled being irritated because of the bump and spending 75% of the money she set aside to play the lottery on a single ticket. She had intended to select lower-priced games as she usually does.

She then went to her car and began scratching the $30 ticket, to find that she won the top prize of $10million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 Freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket) and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards stated.

“I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app and I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right’.”

Edwards plans to use the fortune to buy a house and start a nonprofit organization.

She said: “I’m still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!'”